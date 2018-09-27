Virgin of the Coromoto Indians in Venezuela (Credit: Y. Vasquezma via Aleteia/CC-by-SA-4.0)
Is There Another Image of Mary Besides Guadalupe, How Much Is Pope Paid for Being Pope, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Has Our Lady Left Us Another Image of Herself, Besides Guadalupe? – Ellen Mady, Aleteia
How Much Is the Pope Paid for Being the Pope? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
The Worldwide Plight of Christians – Jozef Andrew Kosc, First Things
Barbara Nicolosi on the Ordinariate in Los Angeles – Deborah Gyapong, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society
How One Crowdfunding Site Supports Pro-Life & Traditional Values – ChurchPOP
Studies Acknowledge How Traumatic Miscarriage Is, Why Doesn’t Society? – Anna O'Neil, Aleteia
Hunting for Fr. James Martin’s “Witch Hunt” – Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine
An Evolutionary Biologist Dissects Gender Theory – Ulrich Kutschera Ph.D., Mercatornet
The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit
Develop a Devotion to Our Lady of Sorrows – Jeannie Ewing, Catholic Exchange
Pope Says He Hopes to Visit Japan Next Year, Fulfilling Wish – Vatican News
The Vatican Confirms Ongoing Inquiry Into Sistine Chapel Choir Finances – Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic Herald
Sacramento Bishop Names New Chancellor – California Catholic Daily
Pope Francis’s Popularity Plummets Among Americans, According to a Poll – Catholic Herald
