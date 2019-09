St. Charbel Statue (Source: Maronite Patriarchate)

Is St. Charbel Leading Muslims to Catholicism, Protect Yourself With St. Michael, and More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Is St. Charbel Leading Muslims to Catholicism? – Georgette Bechara at ChurchPOP +1

Surround Yourself With St. Michael’s Protection While You Sleep – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament Via Adorecast – Team Catholify

Book: A Guide For Forming Catholic Gentlemen & Future Priests – & A Mini Rant – Fr. Z’s Blog

This Saint Had Her Throat Slashed, & Mary Saved Her in Person – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

4 Steps to a Better Sunday – Laura DeMaria at Catholic Stand

St. Alphonsus Liguori on the Merits of Reciting the Divine Office – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Resurrection Of The Catholic Church In Albania – Fr. Benedict Kiely at First Things

Ten Ways to Help Cultivate Patience – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Rare American Byzantine Romanesque Revival – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Three Levels Of Conversion: Intellectual Conversion – Magis Center

Genesis Contains The First Biblical Reference To The Holy Spirit – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Body Before & After The Resurrection – Bob Drury at Catholic Stand

Why Do Some Catholics Pick Confirmation Names? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Spiritual Classic Introduces Readers To The Wisdom Of St. John Of The Cross – Claire Dwyer at Catholic Exchange

Conversion: Intellectually Satisfying, Spiritually Overwhelming – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

My Father’s House: On The Sacredness Of Our Places & Spaces – Claire Dwyer at Catholic Exchange

Book Review: The Making of Church Screens – Dianne Phillips at The Institute For Sacred Architecture

Did the Bible Always have Chapters & Verses? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Prayer & Asceticism – Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.