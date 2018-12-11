Is Oscar Wilde a Gay Icon or a Homophobe, How Netflix Mocks Christianity, Advent, and More Links!
Oscar Wilde: “Gay” Icon or “Homophobe”? – Joseph Pearce++
How Netflix’s “Sabrina” Mocks Christianity, Glorifies Witchcraft & The Demonic – ChurchPOP
Advent Activities to Build Family Traditions & Faith – Mary Ellen Barrett, Seton Magazine
Catholic Art Saved the Faith, Here’s Why & How – Laura Hensley, epicPew
Did a Giant Virgin Mary Statue Float Down a Flooded Street in Viral Video? – ChurchPOP
Seven Ways Devotion to Saints Makes a Difference – Peter Kreeft Ph.D., Integrated Catholic Life™
Cardinal Tobin Still Doesn’t Get It – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture++
Some Tough-Minded Questions for Tenderhearted Seamless Garment Pro-Lifers – John Zmirak Ph.D., The Stream+
Homilies on Hot Topics – Howard Kainz Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Religious Freedom vs. Religious Feelings – William Kilpatrick, Crisis Magazine
Five Biblical Lists of Mortal Sins – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission+
Previewing the New Constitution for the Roman Curia – James Hardley, Rome Reports
American Eugenics is Targeting Down Syndrome Kids – Christopher M. Reilly, Mercatornet
Elvis Sings “The Miracle of the Rosary” – Ryan Scheel, uCatholic
Discos in the Vatican? The Church Can Do Better Than This – Fr. Dominic Allain, Catholic Herald+
Google Is Watching You – K.V. Turley, Crisis Magazine++
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.