Oscar Wilde (Credit: Wikipedia/Public Domain)

Is Oscar Wilde a Gay Icon or a Homophobe, How Netflix Mocks Christianity, Advent, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Oscar Wilde: “Gay” Icon or “Homophobe”? – Joseph Pearce++

How Netflix’s “Sabrina” Mocks Christianity, Glorifies Witchcraft & The Demonic – ChurchPOP

Advent Activities to Build Family Traditions & Faith – Mary Ellen Barrett, Seton Magazine

Catholic Art Saved the Faith, Here’s Why & How – Laura Hensley, epicPew

Did a Giant Virgin Mary Statue Float Down a Flooded Street in Viral Video? – ChurchPOP

Seven Ways Devotion to Saints Makes a Difference – Peter Kreeft Ph.D., Integrated Catholic Life™

Cardinal Tobin Still Doesn’t Get It – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture++

Some Tough-Minded Questions for Tenderhearted Seamless Garment Pro-Lifers – John Zmirak Ph.D., The Stream+

Homilies on Hot Topics – Howard Kainz Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Religious Freedom vs. Religious Feelings – William Kilpatrick, Crisis Magazine

Five Biblical Lists of Mortal Sins – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission+

Previewing the New Constitution for the Roman Curia – James Hardley, Rome Reports

American Eugenics is Targeting Down Syndrome Kids – Christopher M. Reilly, Mercatornet

Elvis Sings “The Miracle of the Rosary” – Ryan Scheel, uCatholic

Discos in the Vatican? The Church Can Do Better Than This – Fr. Dominic Allain, Catholic Herald+

Google Is Watching You – K.V. Turley, Crisis Magazine++

