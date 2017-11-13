Click on the Ireland: Priests Told to Stop Calling Bishops ‘Spineless Nerds and Sycophantic Half-Wits’ link to read more.
Ireland: Priests Told to Stop Insulting Bishops, Notre Dame's Cooperation with Evil, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Ireland: Priests Told to Stop Calling Bishops ‘Spineless Nerds and Sycophantic Half-Wits’ - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
The University of Notre Dame Didn’t Want Their Formal Cooperation with Evil to be Mandated – One Mad Mom
A Catholic Thanksgiving – Nathaniel Lauer, Catholic Stand
Louis Pasteur: Father of Microbiology and a Faithful Catholic – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Aleteia
Frozen Embryos and the Utilitarian Gotcha – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand
Degrees of Sin — Separation from God – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
3 Steps to Your Best Year-End Campaign Ever – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Why No One Trusts the Mainstream Media – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Fr. James Martin Promoting “Ignatian Yoga”, Despite Warnings from Church – Fr. Z's Blog
Why Did Pope Francis Call a Special Meeting of the Bishops in the Amazon Region; Married Latin Rite Priests? – Alicia Ambrosio, Aleteia
No, Size of Universe Doesn’t Prove God Doesn’t Exist – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
10 Ways to Win the Battle Against Pornography – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman
Eat, Drink And Be Merry – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand
Polish Prime Minister Offers to Save St. John Paul II Statue After French Court Orders It's Cross Removal – David V. Barrett, Catholic Herald
New Study Casts Doubt on the Netherlands Euthanasia Regulation – Xavier Symons, Mercatornet
Responding to Jihad – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
