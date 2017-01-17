Iraqis’ Experiences Recall ‘What It Means to Live as a Christian’ – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency

How Do You Solve a Problem Like Millennials? – Denise J. Hunnell M.D., Catholic Stand

House Bill: No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Stronger than Hyde Amendment – Jonathan Abbamonte, Catholic Lane

The Importance of Family Dinners – Dominic Cooray, Ignitum Today

The Real Value of Work – Vicki Burbach, Pelican’s Breast

Bad Reporting, a Biased Media, and Anti-Catholicism - Gene Van Son, Catholic Stand

Here’s 31 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About St. Brigid of Ireland – Tracy Bua Smith, epicPew

How Worse Than Murder, Inc. Sells Abortion – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

There Will Be Blood: Lessons on Introducing Chant to a Parish - David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism

So It’s Gorsuch. Now What? Expect Lunacy – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Pope Francis: A Church Progressively Under Attack? – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

What to Do if You Don’t Know What to Do, Wherein Fr. Z . . . Advises – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Pope Francis and The Order of Malta: A Key to Understanding This Pontificate? – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

