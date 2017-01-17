Click on Iraqis’ Experiences Recall ‘What It Means to Live as a Christian’ link to read more.
Blogs | Feb. 13, 2017
Iraqis' Experience What It Means to be Christian, Solve the Millennial Problem, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Iraqis’ Experiences Recall ‘What It Means to Live as a Christian’ – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Millennials? – Denise J. Hunnell M.D., Catholic Stand
House Bill: No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Stronger than Hyde Amendment – Jonathan Abbamonte, Catholic Lane
The Importance of Family Dinners – Dominic Cooray, Ignitum Today
The Real Value of Work – Vicki Burbach, Pelican’s Breast
Bad Reporting, a Biased Media, and Anti-Catholicism - Gene Van Son, Catholic Stand
Here’s 31 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About St. Brigid of Ireland – Tracy Bua Smith, epicPew
How Worse Than Murder, Inc. Sells Abortion – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
There Will Be Blood: Lessons on Introducing Chant to a Parish - David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism
So It’s Gorsuch. Now What? Expect Lunacy – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
Pope Francis: A Church Progressively Under Attack? – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
What to Do if You Don’t Know What to Do, Wherein Fr. Z . . . Advises – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Pope Francis and The Order of Malta: A Key to Understanding This Pontificate? – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
