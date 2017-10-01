Click on the Investitures & Professions of 8 Benedictine Sisters in Missouri link to read more.
Investitures and Professions of Benedictine Sisters, Is It a Sin to Doubt God, and More Great Links!
Investitures & Professions of 8 Benedictine Sisters in Missouri – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Is It a Sin to Doubt God’s Existence? – Matt Nelson, Catholic Answers Magazine
How One Family Approaches Mass With Young Children – Lorelei Savaryn, Catholic Stand
Mary’s Unique Role in the Salvation of the World – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
Idleness and Work in the Letter to the Thessalonians – Paul Kniaz, Catholic Stand
Sister Miriam: The Dominican Nun Who Helped Discover DNA – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Aleteia
Bowing at the Names of Jesus & Mary – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
Stylistic Differences between Mark and Luke – Michael Barber Ph.D., The Sacred Page
How to Find More & More & More Donors (& Then Even More) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Pain Down in Algebra – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Sad Story of Lost Spanish Mission Discovered on Georgia Barrier Island – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
St. Jerome Named Patron Saint of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center – Fr. Z’s Blog
A Heterogeneous Catalyst has been Increased in the Church – Fr. Z’s Blog
