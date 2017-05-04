Click on the Introducing The Patrick Coffin Show link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 1, 2017
Introducing The Patrick Coffin Show, Joy in Holy Communion, Catholic Tinder Dating App, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Introducing The Patrick Coffin Show - Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand
Joy in Holy Communion – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Catholic Tinder Dating App Has Arrived—and It’s Pretty Cool – Alex R. Hey, epicPew
Blessed are the Pure in Heart: Pursuing a Life of Integrity – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today
Touch of Death: Contagion and Teen Suicide – Mary Pesarchick, Catholic Stand
Mystery of the Magi Book Giveaway – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head
Fundraising Management – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Sister Lúcia and the Seventh Apparition – Kevin J. Symonds
Philippines: Muslim Terrorists Kidnap Catholic Priest, 13 Others at Cathedral – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Christian Phrase Behind the Star Wars Greeting ‘May the Force be with You’ – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Anthony Esolen Makes a Point – with Napalm – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Double-Edged Sword of Infertility – Betsy Kerekes, Catholic Lane
Mommy Blogger Interview with Kaitlyn Facista from Tea with Tolkein – Catholic Mommy Blogs
I Love Being a Mom (But Please Don’t Tell My Facebook Friends) – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia
Fatima at 100: Can a Scientist Take the Miracle of the Sun Seriously? – Fr. Andrew Pinsent, Catholic Herald
Saint Augustine on the Ascension – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
