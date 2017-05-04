Click on the Introducing The Patrick Coffin Show link to read more.

Blogs | Jun. 1, 2017

Introducing The Patrick Coffin Show, Joy in Holy Communion, Catholic Tinder Dating App, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Introducing The Patrick Coffin Show - Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand

Joy in Holy Communion – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Catholic Tinder Dating App Has Arrived—and It’s Pretty Cool – Alex R. Hey, epicPew

Blessed are the Pure in Heart: Pursuing a Life of Integrity – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today

Touch of Death: Contagion and Teen Suicide – Mary Pesarchick, Catholic Stand

Mystery of the Magi Book Giveaway – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head

Fundraising Management – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Sister Lúcia and the Seventh Apparition – Kevin J. Symonds

Philippines: Muslim Terrorists Kidnap Catholic Priest, 13 Others at Cathedral – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Christian Phrase Behind the Star Wars Greeting ‘May the Force be with You’ – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Anthony Esolen Makes a Point – with Napalm – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Double-Edged Sword of Infertility – Betsy Kerekes, Catholic Lane

Mommy Blogger Interview with Kaitlyn Facista from Tea with Tolkein – Catholic Mommy Blogs

I Love Being a Mom (But Please Don’t Tell My Facebook Friends) – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia

Fatima at 100: Can a Scientist Take the Miracle of the Sun Seriously? – Fr. Andrew Pinsent, Catholic Herald

Saint Augustine on the Ascension – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.