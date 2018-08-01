An Interview With Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois - Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand+++

Meet the Young Woman Who’s Addicted to Helping the Poor – Susan Tendo, Aleteia

Following Disaster Wherever It Goes, Catholic Relief Services – Donal Reilly, OSV Newsweekly

What is a Sacramental? – Joannie Watson, Integrated Catholic Life™

The Saint Who Understood the Importance of Fashion! – Meghan Ashley Styling

Essential Oils: The Good, the Bad, & the Occult – Patti Maguire Armstrong, Catholic Lane

The 20 Things Guardian Angels Do for Us – Stephen Beale, Catholic Exchange

How to Evangelize at Walt Disney World or Any Theme Park – Theresa Williams, epicPew

How the Stages of Starvation Describe the Decaying West – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Cultural Realpolitik: Corporate America Imposes Change – Matthew Schmitz, First Things

The Shortcut to Finding Your Next 1,000 Donors – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser

The Time Jesus Boarded a Spaceship. . . – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

Imitating the Gaze of Jesus – Anne Marie Miller, Ignitum Today

Radical Orthodoxy: An Overview – Fr. John P. Cush S.T.D., Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Science & Education – Joseph Pearce, Newman Society

Africa Overtakes Latin America for the Highest Christian Population – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia

U.S. Association of Consecrated Virgins Condemns Confusing New Rules from Holy See – Fr. Z's Blog

FSSP Elects Polish Priest as Superior General – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .