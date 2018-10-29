Internet Melts Over Image of Young Father Kneeling in Prayer by His Newborn Son - Aleteia+++

Gofundme.com Page Shuts Down Appeal for Chicago Priest – The Eponymous Flower+

Churches Worth Driving To – California Catholic Daily

An Interview with Taylor Marshall – Eric Sammons, Swimming Upstream

Fr. James Martin Not Just Incorrect Up about Sex, but Also about Canon Law – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith+

The Rabbit Hole of Unchastity – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand

Quæritur: Referring to God as Both “Genders” – Fr. Tim Ferguson, Fr. Z’s Blog

Cardinal Wuerl is Gone or is He? – Christopher R. Altieri, Catholic Herald++

What Are Ghosts? – Douglas M. Beaumont, Catholic Answers Magazine+

What “Future” without Children? – Robert Royal Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Papal Humiliations II: The Papal Sedia Stercoraria – Zachary Thomas, Liturgical Arts Journal

Australia: Ruddock Report Constrains, Not Expands, Federal Religious Exemptions – Anja Hilkemeijer, Amy Maguire & Liam Elphick, Mercatornet

Pro-life ‘Gosnell’ Film Scores at the Box Office – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

Continuous Daily Updates on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit

Dear Pope Francis, Don’t Appoint Another Woeful Bishop to D.C. – Restore-DC-Catholicism

The Case Against the Pope – Robert Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .