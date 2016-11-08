Click on Innovations Which Vatican II Did Not Call For, but Which We Got Anyway via Fr. Z’s Blog link to read more.
Dec. 30, 2016
Innovations Which Vatican II Did Not Call For, but Which We Got Anyway, and Many More Great Links!
Innovations Which Vatican II Did Not Call For, but Which We Got Anyway - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
5 Common Misconceptions about Purgatory – Sara Spitt, epicPew
Coming to Know the Voice of God – Stephanie H. To, Catholic Stand
How Feminism Betrayed Childless Women – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Perception and Pain – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
Church Must Not Give Up Hard-Won Freedoms to Appease China – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
The Faithful Departed – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand
The Need for a Liturgical Conscience and Where to Get One (Part I of III) and (Part II of III) – Christopher Carstens, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Now a Diocesan Shrine in Denver – Carmen Elena Villa, Catholic News Agency
University of Notre Dame’s Fr. John Jenkins: Obama Yes, Trump No – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Doctors Warn Australian State Against Legalizing Euthanasia – Catholic News Agency
Attack on TV Couple Recalls a Chik-Fil-A Story of Solidarity – Steve Green, Crisis Magazine
