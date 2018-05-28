Priest Collar (Credit: Lisa F. Young via shutterstock/CNA)
Innocent Priests Also Suffered in Abuse Crisis, Pope Indirectly Corrects Fr. James Martin, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Innocent Priests Also Suffered in the Abuse Crisis - Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald+++
Pope Francis Indirectly Corrects Fr. James Martin on “Animals” – Fr. Z’s Blog
Chastity & Abortion: Interview with Jason Evert – Kathy Clubb, Ignitum Today
The Patrick Coffin Show: What Is a Real Man? Gordon Dalbey – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand
How to Argue Better – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
How to Know if a Trend is “For You” – Meghan Ashley, Meghan Ashley Styling
Living A Fanatical Catholic Life – Cameron Edman, Catholic Stand
Virtue at Work: Promoting Justice in the Workplace – Karel Sovak Ph.D., Catholic Exchange
Being Honest About When NFP is a Cross – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange
8 Saints Who Were Depressed, But Never Gave Up – Aleteia
Might New Vatican Document on the Economy Help Humanæ Vitæ? – A. Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
The Tradition of Clerical Dress – J.P. Sonnen, Liturgical Arts Journal
