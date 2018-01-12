Click on the Indiana Native Dedicates Herself as Consecrated Virgin link to read more.
Indiana Native Dedicates Herself as Consecrated Virgin, Will We Know Each Other In Heaven, and More!
Indiana Native Dedicates Herself as Consecrated Virgin - Jill Boughton, Today’s Catholic (Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend)+++
Will We Know Each Other In Heaven? – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Helping the Souls in Purgatory – Fr. Thomas G. Morrow, Homiletic & Pastoral Review
The Saint Who Showed what True Reform of the Church is Like – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
The Mystery of Hell – Brent Withers, Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Pray This Powerful Novena to 3 Saints for the Protection of Life – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Planned Parenthood, Birth Control & Heresy – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand
Happy New Year. . . Now, What’s Your Fundraising Plan? – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
God Chose Mary to be His Mother – Deacon Mike Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™
Nuntii Latini: Finis Transmissioni Latinæ Imminebat. . . Non! – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Glories of the Mother of God – Blessed John Henry Newman, The Catholic Thing
What Would Canonization of Paul VI Mean for Liturgy & Liturgical Reform – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
A Lion Teaches Us About Humility – Jonathan B. Coe, Crisis Magazine
False Gospel True Gospel – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Non-Infallible Teachings of Magisterium & Meaning of Obsequium Religiosum – Dr. Jeremy Holmes, The Catholic World Report
A Prayer for Europe – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.