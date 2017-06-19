Click on the Increasing Vocations isn’t Rocket Science link to read more.

Blogs | Jul. 25, 2017

Increasing Vocations Isn’t Rocket Science, Great 360-Degree Views of Milan Cathedral and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Increasing Vocations isn’t Rocket Science - Brian Williams,Liturgy Guy

The Most Spectacular 360-Degree Views of the Cathedral of Milan – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Russian Byzantine Catholic Church: Caught between Vatican and Russian Orthodox – Rome Reports

4.5 Years of Ad Orientem, So Much Blessing! – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

Biblical Resurrection Reports Are Not “Hopelessly Contradictory” – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine

Why Do You Confess Your Sins to a Priest? – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™

Nepalese Dalits Abandon Hindu Faith En Masse; Convert to Christianity – Christopher Sharma, Asia News

Family Strategies for Living a Prayerful Life During Summer Vacation – Megan Dahle, Catholic Stand

Pope John XXIII’s Quiet Theology of Noble Pipe Organ with Liturgical Implications – Denis R. McNamara Ph.D., Adoremus Bulletin

Ascension Roundtable: Do’s and Don’ts of Catholic Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Diversity, ie Mandatory Uniformity, At Universities – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!

Quæritur: Corruption, Sodomy, Drugs, Infidelit. . . How Can We Trust Anything from Rome? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Edel Quinn: An Unlikely Missionary – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand

Europe Is Dying—But Don’t Be Alarmed - William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Reply to Daniel Fincke’s Analyses of His Deconversion – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

Why Do Priests Wear a Chasuble at Mass? And What’s a Chasuble? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

A Prophetic Trilogy of Real-Life Catholicism – Margo Basso, Ignitum Today

UK Catholic Weekly Critiques ‘Inciviltà Cattolica’ vs. Americans – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

They Hate You, They Really Hate You – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

The Category in Maiorem Hac Dilectionem Looks Sound, the Criteria Less So – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.