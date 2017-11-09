Police Remove Young Catholics Praying the Rosary in Protest of the Reformation Service in a Catholic Cathedral - Catholic Herald

How to Love God with Your Heart of Flesh – Fr. Hugh Barbour O. Præm., Catholic Answers Magazine

The Pleasures of Virtue – Anthony Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

5 Steps to Finding a Spiritual Director – Blake Robinson, Aleteia

My Uncle Martin (Luther King Jr.) Stood Up for Human Dignity; We Pro-lifers Must Do the Same – Alveda King, Catholic Herald

Funerals and Divine Worship – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky, Catholic Culture

Praise and Worship Music at Mass? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Audio Longer St. Michael Prayer; @fatherz Calls Upon Priests & Bishops!  – Fr. Z’s Blog

Your Life Can Be Bountiful – Carol Monaco, Catholic Stand

How to Fundraise Like a Catholic for a Catholic Organization – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

What Happened when ‘The Exorcist’ Author Played with an Ouija Board – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

The Poetry of Molly McCully Brown: A Theology of Broken Bodies – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand

I Stand With Fr. Thomas Winandy & Pope Francis – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

Church Teaching and Sexuality: What “No Longer” Holds? – Thomas R. Ascik, The Catholic World Report

How the Church Exorcized a Roman Temple to Establish All Saints Day – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

A Priest’s Prayers for Before & After Making His Own Confession – Fr. Z’s Blog

Scotland: Corpus Christi Processions Under Threat after Police Ruling – Ian Dunn, Catholic Herald

On the Future of ISIS – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., Crisis Magazine

A Watershed? – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman OSB, Dominus mihi adjutor

Argumentum Ad Hominem Updated – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.