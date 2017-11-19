Click on the In This Moment of Crisis, the Church Desperately Needs Good Priests link to read more.
In This Moment of Crisis, the Church Desperately Needs Good Priests; World Day of the Poor and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
In This Moment of Crisis, the Church Desperately Needs Good Priests - Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith, Ph.D., Catholic Herald+++
Cardinal Ranjith Calls for Prayers & Action on World Day of the Poor – Melani Manel Perera, Asia News
Foster Parenting: the Forgotten Piece in Adoption Debate – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Catholic Stand
5 Ways to Celebrate Advent – Katie Prejean, epicPew
A Lay-Run Anglican Ordinariate Magazine from the U.K. – Deborah Gyapong, Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
3 Steps to Your Best Year-End Campaign Ever – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Patron Saint of Immigrants Almost Sent Back to Home Country – Brother Silas Henderson S.D.S., Aleteia
Quæritur: Firearms at Mass, Laity & Priests – Updated – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Unusual Origins of “God Bless America” – Larry Peterson, Aleteia
Sebastian Kurz – Europe’s Christian Chancellor – Anian Christoph Wimmer, Catholic Herald
A Harvest Of Witnesses: Victory Is Near – William P. Mumma, First Things
Perceptions of Ministry, & Facilitators and Barriers of Self-Care, Amongst Roman Catholics & Anglicans in Full-Time Ministry – Julia Klausli Ph.D. & Anna Pecoraro Psy.D. B.C.B., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments