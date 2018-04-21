If It’s Just a Symbol, Providence College President Lashes at Catholic Media, and More Links!
If It’s Just a Symbol, Then to Hell with It! Then a Lutheran Explains & Then I. . . - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
The Perfect Sacrifice, The Eucharist – Fr. Ian Van Heusen, uCatholic
Providence College Priest-President Lashes Out at Catholic Media – Stephen Herreid, Catholic Vote
When Bishops Don’t Fulfill Their Duties – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
Caught on Camera: Thief Makes Sign of the Cross Before Robbing Store – ChurchPop
This Statue of the Virgin Mary is Taller Than the Statue of Liberty – Vittoria Traverso, Aleteia
10 Heresies I Believed as a Protestant – Until I Became Catholic! – ChurchPop
A Neutral Account of Easter? – Randal B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Fr. Gerald Murray & Professor Robert Royal Opine on Cardinal Schonborn’s Female Ordination Comments – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Catholic Guide to Business Integrity – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
On Silence in the Liturgy – J.P. Sonnen, Liturgical Arts Journal
French Bishops Join Tributes to Slain Gendarme Arnaud Beltrame – Philippa Hitchen, Vatican News
After ISIS, the Christians of Mosul Still Suffer – Nicodemus Daoud Sharaf, Mercatornet
Family Dinners Through The Lens of Pope Francis – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand
Two SCOTUS Cases May Well Reveal “the Demon in Democracy” – Russell Shaw, The Catholic World Report
Paul Uses Typology to Reveal Warnings From Exodus – Allison Low, Catholic Stand
The Male Pill: Roe’s Ugly Grandson – Carly Hoilman, Catholic Vote
Why Fining Parents for Bullying Will Intensify Hostilities – Izzy Kalman, Mercatornet
Taiwan Fears Vatican Will Cut Diplomatic Ties if China Deal Goes Through – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald
Jordan Peterson: The Problem With Atheism – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
