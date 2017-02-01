Iceland Knows the Secret to Stopping Teen Substance Abuse, Is Anyone Paying Attention? - Zoe Romanowsky Aleteia

Can We Afford New Art? Yes! Beauty and Superabundance in a Small Appalachian Parish – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement

The Pope That Rejected Christ: Pope Marcellinus - Taylor Marshall Ph.D.

The Stumbling Block of the Crucifix: Suffering – Allison Low, Catholic Stand

Prayer, Fasting, and Almsgiving: The Three Pillars of Lent – Charles Johnston, Now That I’m Catholic

Apologetics: Tackling Belief, Truth, and Moral Relativism – Todd Nolan, Catholic Stand

Reexamining Sheen’s Faltering Prediction of Muslim Conversions via Fatima – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

The Archived Life: On Scrapbooking, Catholic Liturgy, and Transitional Justice – Melvyn Foo, Ignitum Today

Brick By Brick, Altar By Altar: Turning Again to the Liturgical East Again – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Baby Step Your Way To Success With Your Next Fundraising Campaign – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

On Euthanasia and Going Gently into that Good Night – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Reflections of a Catholic Scientist

A Burke-Bannon Conspiracy Against Pope Francis? Nonsense! – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

Freemasons and Their Craft: What Catholics Should Know – Sandra Miesel, The Catholic World Report

Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

