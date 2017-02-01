Click on Iceland Knows the Secret to Stopping Teen Substance Abuse, Is Anyone Paying Attention? link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 1, 2017
Iceland Knows the Secret to Stopping Teen Substance Abuse, Can We Afford New Art, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Iceland Knows the Secret to Stopping Teen Substance Abuse, Is Anyone Paying Attention? - Zoe Romanowsky Aleteia
Can We Afford New Art? Yes! Beauty and Superabundance in a Small Appalachian Parish – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
The Pope That Rejected Christ: Pope Marcellinus - Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
The Stumbling Block of the Crucifix: Suffering – Allison Low, Catholic Stand
Prayer, Fasting, and Almsgiving: The Three Pillars of Lent – Charles Johnston, Now That I’m Catholic
Apologetics: Tackling Belief, Truth, and Moral Relativism – Todd Nolan, Catholic Stand
Reexamining Sheen’s Faltering Prediction of Muslim Conversions via Fatima – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
The Archived Life: On Scrapbooking, Catholic Liturgy, and Transitional Justice – Melvyn Foo, Ignitum Today
Brick By Brick, Altar By Altar: Turning Again to the Liturgical East Again – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Baby Step Your Way To Success With Your Next Fundraising Campaign – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
On Euthanasia and Going Gently into that Good Night – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Reflections of a Catholic Scientist
A Burke-Bannon Conspiracy Against Pope Francis? Nonsense! – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
Freemasons and Their Craft: What Catholics Should Know – Sandra Miesel, The Catholic World Report
Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
