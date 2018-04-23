Thumbs Down Facebook (Credit: Catholic in the Ozarks)

I Deleted My Facebook Account, Women Bishops, The Gospel Truth about Mary Magdalene, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

I Deleted My Facebook Account – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

Women Bishops: Boredom Part (II) – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Police Started Cardinal Pell Taskforce ‘a Year before Any Crime was Reported’ – Catholic Herald

The Gospel Truth about Mary Magdalene? – Carolyn Moynihan, Mercatornet

Good Intentions/Dangerous Intentions – Alyssa Morrisroe, Catholic Stand

Blessed Beer from the Monks in Nursia, Italy – Carrie Gress Ph.D., my favorite catholic things

Where in the World is Carmel? – Catholic Spiritual Direction

Was There Really Darkness & an Earthquake at the Crucifixion? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

Pakistani Christian Beaten to Death by Hospital Staff – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia

Jesus’ Mysterious Resurrection Appearances (& More! Live Stream) – Jimmy Akin

An Overlooked Chapter in the Life of Blessed Paul VI – Joanna Bogle, The Catholic World Report

The Heroism of Arnaud Beltrame – Fr. Jean-Baptiste C.R.M.D., First Things

In Defense of the Death Penalty – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

Three Parables For The Sojourn Of Faith – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand

Asking by the Rules: Canon 1262 & You – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

What is a Man? What is a Woman? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

God Is Dead – David Warren, The Catholic Thing

An Examination of Closet – Meghan Ashley Sabo, Meghan Ashley

Cory Booker Grills Mike Pompeo Over ‘Gay Marriage’ – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Thomas More & the Politics of Conscience – L. Joseph Hebert, Crisis Magazine

And the Horses the Progressives Rode in On – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

