I Cannot Attend Your Wedding, Because of Love - David Roney, Catholic Stand

Fundraising Management – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Musicam Sacram Ignored: The Day the (Sacred) Music Died – Fr. Fergus Ryan O.P., Adoremus Magazine

The Decision of the Holy Spirit and Us; The Catholicity of the Early Church – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

A Devotional: Picking Up My Cross as a Husband and Dad – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand

Look to the Desert Fathers to Fight 7 Great Temptations – Diane Montagna, Aleteia

“Under Caesar’s Sword” Documents Persecuted Christian Communities – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Did You Know Catherine of Siena was Not a Nun? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

A Great Parish in Michigan: Sacred Heart Church of Grand Rapids - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Parish Report: Pastor Revealed Church Secrets to Russian Orthodox Visitors – Acts of the Apostasy via the Catholic Conspiracy

5 Steps for Coping with the Loss of a Loved One – Colleen M. Arnold, OSV Newsweekly

Escape the Noise – Tony Agnesi, A Storyteller’s Guide to a Grace-Filled Life

Dreher’s “Benedict Option” Not That Hard to Understand – Anthony S. Layne, Outside the Asylum

Holy Wells: “Icons” of Celtic Spirituality – Carl McColman, A Contemplative Faith

Watch Blake Lively’s Powerful Speech Against Child Pornography – Catholic News Agency

Masterpieces are Made by Many – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.