May. 23, 2017
I Cannot Attend Your Wedding Because of Love, Fundraising Management, Sacred Music, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
I Cannot Attend Your Wedding, Because of Love - David Roney, Catholic Stand
Fundraising Management – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Musicam Sacram Ignored: The Day the (Sacred) Music Died – Fr. Fergus Ryan O.P., Adoremus Magazine
The Decision of the Holy Spirit and Us; The Catholicity of the Early Church – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
A Devotional: Picking Up My Cross as a Husband and Dad – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand
Look to the Desert Fathers to Fight 7 Great Temptations – Diane Montagna, Aleteia
“Under Caesar’s Sword” Documents Persecuted Christian Communities – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Did You Know Catherine of Siena was Not a Nun? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
A Great Parish in Michigan: Sacred Heart Church of Grand Rapids - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Parish Report: Pastor Revealed Church Secrets to Russian Orthodox Visitors – Acts of the Apostasy via the Catholic Conspiracy
5 Steps for Coping with the Loss of a Loved One – Colleen M. Arnold, OSV Newsweekly
Escape the Noise – Tony Agnesi, A Storyteller’s Guide to a Grace-Filled Life
Dreher’s “Benedict Option” Not That Hard to Understand – Anthony S. Layne, Outside the Asylum
Holy Wells: “Icons” of Celtic Spirituality – Carl McColman, A Contemplative Faith
Watch Blake Lively’s Powerful Speech Against Child Pornography – Catholic News Agency
Masterpieces are Made by Many – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
