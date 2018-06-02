Was the Spanish Empire All Bad? I’m Not So Sure - Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald+++

7 Unforgettable Movie Priests – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia

Europe is Committing Suicide – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Does Fatherlessness Cause Atheism? Dr. Paul Vitz – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand

Catholic Beer Club Responds to Millennials’ Thirst for Community – Jonathan Liedl, CatholicPhilly.com

The Latin Liturgy Appeals to Catholic Youth – Fr. John A. Perricone, Crisis Magazine

Liturgical Abuses & Moral Corruption – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand

5 Ways to Have a Super Catholic Summer – Katie Prejean, epicPew

“The Surfing Padre” of Southern California Dies at 92 – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia

Thousands Join March for Life in London – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald

Thoughts & Prayers: Power Tools in the Hands of Skilled Craftsmen – David La Mar, Catholic Exchange

Is Satan More Powerful than Mary? – Joe Heschmeyer, Catholic Answers Magazine

Plenary Indulgence for Participating in World Meeting of Families – Cindy Wooden, Catholic Herald

The German Church Divided – Robert Royal Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Concerning Innovations – Fr. Z’s Blog

Austen Has Lost His Powers - Fr. Dwight Longenecker+++

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .