How We Got The Bible – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

Why Defund Planned Parenthood – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today

Addison’s Disease - Edward Feser, Ph.D.

The Day Buffalo Bill Met Pope Leo XIII – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Looking for Family History? The Archdiocese of Boston is Digitizing Their Catholic Records – Catholic News Agency

What Every Catholic Must Know About Exorcisms and Spiritual Warfare - Laura Ricketts, epicPew

What Can a Noble Pagan Teach Us? – Tom Jay, Crisis Magazine

A Cinematic Rendering of the Ten Commandments – Thomas Van, Catholic Culture

More Doctrine for a Better Homily – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand

Is the Organ Really a Sacred Instrument? – Joseph P. Swain Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

Mercy and Truth, Love and Law: Take the Road to Emmaus – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand

The Common Evil: Does It Exist As Well as the Common Good? – Fr. Basil Cole O.P., Truth and Charity Forum

If the English Can’t Live with Moral Values, are They Free? – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

Why Does Modern Liberalism Poison the Christian Faith? – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts

Maltese Bishops Go To ‘Amoris Lætitia’ Zoo: Disaster. . . Inexcusable Nonsense. . . Green-Lighting Sacrilege. . . – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

