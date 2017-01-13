Click on How We Got The Bible link to read more.
Blogs | Jan. 28, 2017
How We Got The Bible, Why Defund Planned Parenthood, Addison’s Disease, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
How We Got The Bible – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Why Defund Planned Parenthood – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today
Addison’s Disease - Edward Feser, Ph.D.
The Day Buffalo Bill Met Pope Leo XIII – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Looking for Family History? The Archdiocese of Boston is Digitizing Their Catholic Records – Catholic News Agency
What Every Catholic Must Know About Exorcisms and Spiritual Warfare - Laura Ricketts, epicPew
What Can a Noble Pagan Teach Us? – Tom Jay, Crisis Magazine
A Cinematic Rendering of the Ten Commandments – Thomas Van, Catholic Culture
More Doctrine for a Better Homily – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand
Is the Organ Really a Sacred Instrument? – Joseph P. Swain Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
Mercy and Truth, Love and Law: Take the Road to Emmaus – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand
The Common Evil: Does It Exist As Well as the Common Good? – Fr. Basil Cole O.P., Truth and Charity Forum
If the English Can’t Live with Moral Values, are They Free? – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Why Does Modern Liberalism Poison the Christian Faith? – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
Maltese Bishops Go To ‘Amoris Lætitia’ Zoo: Disaster. . . Inexcusable Nonsense. . . Green-Lighting Sacrilege. . . – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments