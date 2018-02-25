Ecce Agnus Dei (Credit: God via Catholic Exchange)
How to Receive Holy Communion to the Fullest, Saints of Impossible Causes, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
How to Receive Holy Communion to the Fullest - Christopher Carstens, Catholic Exchange+++
Eucharistic Devotions & the Revival of the Processional Canopy – John P. Sonnen, Liturgical Arts Journal
This Tiny Catholic College Spurns Government Money & Ranks Near the Top of Best Values - Jeremiah Poff
4 Saints of Impossible Causes & Prayers to Them – Phillip Kosloski, Aleteia
How Am I To Understand Suffering? – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™
Persevering in Failures & Temptations – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange
What a Rule of Life Is & Why You Need One – T.J. Burdick, epicPew
Fortitude: The Virtue of Courage & Toughness – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand
Why Did Jesus Fast for 40 Days & 40 Nights? & Should We? – Jay Richards Ph.D.
Quæritur: Can I Workout on Sunday? – Fr. Z’s Blog
Do Christians Still Practice “Mortification”? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Holy Matrimony, Sanctified Bodies, & Sacramental Grace – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Pope Francis Appoints Canon Paul Swarbrick as New Bishop of Lancaster – Catholic Herald
The Island & Basilica of St. Julius – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Hear the Lord’s Prayer Spoken in Jesus’ Original Language of Aramaic – ChurchPop
England has Hundreds of Forgotten Martyrs; Let’s Bring Them Back – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments