How to Receive Holy Communion to the Fullest - Christopher Carstens, Catholic Exchange+++

Eucharistic Devotions & the Revival of the Processional Canopy – John P. Sonnen, Liturgical Arts Journal

This Tiny Catholic College Spurns Government Money & Ranks Near the Top of Best Values - Jeremiah Poff

4 Saints of Impossible Causes & Prayers to Them – Phillip Kosloski, Aleteia

How Am I To Understand Suffering? – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™

Persevering in Failures & Temptations – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange

What a Rule of Life Is & Why You Need One – T.J. Burdick, epicPew

Fortitude: The Virtue of Courage & Toughness – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand

Why Did Jesus Fast for 40 Days & 40 Nights? & Should We? – Jay Richards Ph.D.

Quæritur: Can I Workout on Sunday? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Do Christians Still Practice “Mortification”? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Holy Matrimony, Sanctified Bodies, & Sacramental Grace – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Pope Francis Appoints Canon Paul Swarbrick as New Bishop of Lancaster – Catholic Herald

The Island & Basilica of St. Julius – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Hear the Lord’s Prayer Spoken in Jesus’ Original Language of Aramaic – ChurchPop

England has Hundreds of Forgotten Martyrs; Let’s Bring Them Back – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .