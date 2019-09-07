How to Pray a Psalm, Is That A Unicorn In My Bible, From The Soviet Army To The Priesthood and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

How to Pray a Psalm – Fr. Timothy M. Gallagher, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange +1

Family Files Human Rights Complaint After 6-Year-Old Upset By Gender Theory In School - Barbara Kay at Mercatornet +1

Ask Father: Was I Automatically Excommunicated? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Did You Know? Saint Mary Magdalene Is in The Little Mermaid – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

Is That A Unicorn In My Bible? – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Manufactured Babies Are Coming – Christopher Reilly at Catholic Stand

From The Soviet Army To The Priesthood – Cesare Lodeserto at Vatican News

Establishing an Oasis of Beauty & Joy – Dom Alcuin Reid, O.S.B., at Liturgical Arts Journal

Argentina’s Anti-Abortion Wave – Carlos Caso-Rosendi at The Catholic Thing

How Should the Catholic Church Interact With Science? I. Do Not Judge Scientific Truth – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

George Cardinal Pell & Justice – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman, O.S.B., at Dominus Mihi Adjutor

Saint Bernard’s Advice To Catholics Who Fundraise – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Will Catholic Charismatics Embrace The Traditional Latin Mass? – James Baresel at Crisis Magazine

Holy Feel Jewelry: Reflect Your Faith With Subtle Style – Meghan Ashley Styling

Orthodoxy & The Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) – Audra Dugandzic at First Things

When It Comes to IVF, Remember: Frozen Embryos Are People Too – Ana Brennan, J.D., at Life News

Medical Researcher Reveals Surprising Benefits of Attending Religious Services – Josh Shepherd at The Stream

Lay Catholics Must Be More Attentive to Financial Abuse – Tim Busch, J.D., at RealClearReligion

Open Letter to Pope Francis: Time to Re-Test the Shroud of Turin – Myra Khan Adams

The Catholic Film Alliance & A Rebirth Of Religious Patronage Of The Arts – Kayla Bartsch

