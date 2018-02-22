How to Participate in the Eucharistic Prayer – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Prayer that Saves the Sick & Sinful – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine

The Beggar on the Bus – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

How Bad the Vocations Crisis Really Is, From a Priest – Fr. Bill Peckman, ChurchPop

 The University of Notre Dame Swallows the Pill – Gerard V. Bradley J.D.,

Lent with a Medieval Wheel – Ben Butera, The American Catholic

Don’t Be Too Proud To Ask For Help When You Have Problems – Michael Cretaro, Catholic Stand

How to Correctly Run a Lent Appeal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Seamless Garment Catholics, Where Art Thou? – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts

Lessons in Liturgical Arrangement Found in the Pantheon – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

Don’t Look to China for an Example of Catholic Social Teaching – Philip Booth, Catholic Herald

Quæritur: Why can Lay People Read at Mass? – Fr. Tim Ferguson, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Factors That Caused the Death of a Christian Commonwealth – Marcin Chmielowski, Acton Institute

Devotion: Lifting the Veil Onto My Head – Birgit J., Designs by Birgit

Lady Bird: A Love Letter to Catholic Schools – John Zmirak Ph.D., The Stream

Why Sex Belongs in Marriage – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand

