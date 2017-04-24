The Christian Leader – Who’s Running the Asylum; How to Lead an Organization - Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand

Quæritur: It’s Hard to be a Part of a Bitter Community – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

It’s My Body – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today

Book Review: ‘Imagining Abundance’ – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Decline of Western Civilization and “He Who Must Not Be Named” – Thomas M. Doran, The Catholic World Report

Obergefell and the Apotheosis of Judicial Will – Scott P. Richert, Crisis Magazine

Catholicism and Evolution/Charles Darwin’s Religious Beliefs – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

Catholic Students Call for End to “Prayer Shaming” in Powerful Viral Video - ChurchPop

Secret Archives Show Vatican Tried to Stop Armenian Genocide – Diane Montagna, Aleteia

A Lesson From a Two Year Old on Holiness – Lorelei Savaryn, Catholic Stand

Jesus, Taxes, and Charity – Matthew Cooper, The Dorothy Day Option

Jesuits of Fordham Stand Strong Against. . .Chick-fil-A? – Michael Matt, The Remnant Newspaper

When Did the Catholic Left Decide Salvation Is Only About Works? – Dave Griffey, Daffy Thoughts

