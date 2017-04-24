Click on the The Christian Leader – Who’s Running the Asylum; How to Lead an Organization link to read more.
Blogs | May. 15, 2017
How to Lead an Organization Like a Christian, Hard to be Part of a Bitter Community, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Christian Leader – Who’s Running the Asylum; How to Lead an Organization - Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
Quæritur: It’s Hard to be a Part of a Bitter Community – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
It’s My Body – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today
Book Review: ‘Imagining Abundance’ – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Decline of Western Civilization and “He Who Must Not Be Named” – Thomas M. Doran, The Catholic World Report
Obergefell and the Apotheosis of Judicial Will – Scott P. Richert, Crisis Magazine
Catholicism and Evolution/Charles Darwin’s Religious Beliefs – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
Catholic Students Call for End to “Prayer Shaming” in Powerful Viral Video - ChurchPop
Secret Archives Show Vatican Tried to Stop Armenian Genocide – Diane Montagna, Aleteia
A Lesson From a Two Year Old on Holiness – Lorelei Savaryn, Catholic Stand
Jesus, Taxes, and Charity – Matthew Cooper, The Dorothy Day Option
Jesuits of Fordham Stand Strong Against. . .Chick-fil-A? – Michael Matt, The Remnant Newspaper
When Did the Catholic Left Decide Salvation Is Only About Works? – Dave Griffey, Daffy Thoughts
