Blogs | May. 25, 2017
How to Help a Seminarian, Couple Dies Holding Hands After 77 Years of Marriage, and More Links!
How to Help a Seminarian – Patti Maguire Armstrong, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Couple Dies, Holding Hands, Days After 77th Wedding Anniversary – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
“Ad Orientem”: A Defense of Priests Facing the Altar at Mass – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
The Real Solution for the Cry-Room Debates – Colleen Duggan, Aleteia
Traditional Latin Mass Attendance Soars in Charlotte, North Carolina - Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
What the Medievals Got Right about Light – Carrie Gress Ph.D., Beauty of Catholicism
One Catholic to Another: Don’t Stoop, Stephen Colbert – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand
Fundraising Management – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Hate-Filled Modernist Liturgist Attacks Pope Benedict XVI for His Praise of Robert Cardinal Sarah – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Wrath and its Daughters – Edward Feser Ph.D., Ed Feser's Philosophy & Etc. Blog
Catholic Identity Politics and Vocation in the Age of Trump – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand
Quiz: Can You Identify These American-Born Venerables on the Path to Sainthood? – ChurchPop
Science: Atheists Are Smarter Than Religious, But Are Too Silly to Have Babies – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
Saint Athanasius on the Trinity – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Ammonites, Dinosaurs, and Us – Brian H. Gill, A Catholic Citizen in America
The Porn Myth (Book Review) – Allison Gingras, Reconciled to You
