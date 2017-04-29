How to Help a Seminarian – Patti Maguire Armstrong, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Couple Dies, Holding Hands, Days After 77th Wedding Anniversary – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

“Ad Orientem”: A Defense of Priests Facing the Altar at Mass – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

The Real Solution for the Cry-Room Debates – Colleen Duggan, Aleteia

Traditional Latin Mass Attendance Soars in Charlotte, North Carolina - Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

What the Medievals Got Right about Light – Carrie Gress Ph.D., Beauty of Catholicism

One Catholic to Another: Don’t Stoop, Stephen Colbert – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand

Fundraising Management – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Hate-Filled Modernist Liturgist Attacks Pope Benedict XVI for His Praise of Robert Cardinal Sarah – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Wrath and its Daughters – Edward Feser Ph.D., Ed Feser's Philosophy & Etc. Blog

Catholic Identity Politics and Vocation in the Age of Trump – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand

Quiz: Can You Identify These American-Born Venerables on the Path to Sainthood? – ChurchPop

Science: Atheists Are Smarter Than Religious, But Are Too Silly to Have Babies – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Saint Athanasius on the Trinity – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Ammonites, Dinosaurs, and Us – Brian H. Gill, A Catholic Citizen in America

The Porn Myth (Book Review) – Allison Gingras, Reconciled to You

