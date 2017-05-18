How to Enthrone the Sacred Heart in Your Home (and Heart) – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

When “Accompaniment” Never Names Sin – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine

Catholic Podcasts You Should Be Listening To - Theresa Williams, epicPew

The Church has Succumbed to a Secularist Ideology Which is Destroying the West – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Bernie Sanders: Christophobe and (Indirectly) Islamophobe – Fr. Mark A. Philon, The Catholic Thing

Disaster in Germany Leads to Massive Parish Crisis Closures – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Fr. James Martin: Church Treats Gay People Like Lepers; As a Former Leper I Disagree – Joseph Sciambra, Joseph Sciambra's Blog

Praying for Immigrants – California Catholic Daily

Fortitude, Patience, and Meekness: 3 Virtues We Often Separate, but That Belong Together – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

How to Raise 1 Billion Dollars for Catholic Charities - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Monk Who Chose to be a Slave to Evangelize His Masters – Meg Hunter-Kilmer, Aleteia

The Ministry in Matrimony and the Destruction of Divorce – Denise Renner, The Motherlands

Catholicism Spreads in Africa Challenges Rising Violence Levels – Rome Reports

Interreligious Dialogue with Edge and Purpose – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

A Real Approach to Counseling: Helping Teens Engage Fear – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand

7 QT: Seven Sizzling Books for Summer – Jean Heimann, Catholic Fire

A Monastery Cupboard More in a Monastery Cupboard – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman O.S.B., Dominus mihi adjutor

Salus, Honor, Virtus Quoque Sit . . . – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Freedom Is Not Born from Evil – Ann Casey, Catholic Stand

Patron Saint of the Politically Incorrect – Brother Ambrose Arralde O.P., Dominicana

