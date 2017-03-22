Click on How To Be Politically Incorrect and Prosper link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 29, 2017
How To Be Politically Incorrect and Prosper, The Return of English Catholicism, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
How To Be Politically Incorrect and Prosper - Donald T. DeMarco Ph.D., Truth and Charity Forum
Why the Ordinariate; The Return of English Catholicism – Fr. Ed, Father Ed’s Blog
God Can Heal Even the Worst Cases of Family Rivalry, Jealousy or Betrayal – Nancy Jo Sullivan, Catholic Lane
The Need for Intentional Silence in the Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
The Miracle and the Hope: Cardinal Kung’s Requiem and Burial – Roseanne Sullivan, Catholic Pundit Wannabe
Art: A Glimpse into the Beauty of God – Alaine DeSantis, Catholic Stand
Do You Know What Catholics Absolutely Must Believe? Take the Quiz! - Theresa Williams, epicPew
Theft, Charity, and Virtue Signaling – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Martin Luther: Defender of Erroneous Conscience – R. Jared Staudt, Crisis Magazine
Catholics and New Age, the Occult, and Witchcraft – Wendy McMahan, Catholic Stand
College Students Don’t Believe Religious Freedom is for Christians – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
There Is No Such Thing as a Christian Doormat – Nick Chui, Ignitum Today
My Take on Pope Francis’s Remarks to Chilean Bishops Condemning Communion for Remarried – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Unlikely Saga of Church Militant’s Christine Niles: Saigon, Surfing, and Beyond - Beverly Stevens, Regina Magazine
