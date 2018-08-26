Jesus Crucified (Credit: Screen Shot from Pilgrim Priest)
How to Attend Holy Mass Like the Saints, Those Weird Liturgical Hats Explained, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
How to Attend Holy Mass Like the Saints - Fr. David Nix, Pilgrim Priest+++
Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast
All Those Weird Liturgical Hats the Clergy Wear, Explained In One Infographic! – ChurchPOP
Why Did Jesus Institute the Eucharist? – Tom Hoopes, Aleteia
The 10 Stages of Getting Sprinkled with Holy Water at Mass – Amy O’Connell, epicPew
Becoming One: Marriage as Sanctification – Cameron Murray, The Catholic Gentleman
How Catholic Parents can Raise Saints – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
So You Think You Understand Mercy? – Wanda Skowronska Ph.D., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
The Jubé (Rood Screen) – Notkerus Balbulus, Canticum Salominis
Liturgy & Laity; Book Review – Alcuin Reid, First Things
The Pontifical Dalmatic & Tunicle: A Brief History & Consideration – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Construction of Mosaic Museum Leads to Find of Another Ancient Mosaic – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments