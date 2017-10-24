Click on the How the Eucharist Revived Our Parish link to read more.
How the Eucharist Revived Our Parish, Do Ghosts Really Exist, Mass Need Not be Improved, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
How the Eucharist Revived Our Parish - Fr. Joseph Illo, Catholic Herald
Do Ghosts Really Exist? - Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Teen Who Dedicated His Life to Eucharistic Miracles – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Why Mass Doesn’t Need to be “New and Improved” – Fr. Robert McTeigue, Aleteia
Angels-Mysterious Guardians of Body and Soul – Peter Darcy, Catholic Stand
It’s Time to Take a Stand Against Sexualized Halloween Costumes – Dena Dyer, Aleteia
Short Forms of the Readings: Distorting the Gospel? – Matthew Hazell, New Liturgical Movement
Was the World Made in Seven Days? – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand
How to Fit Fundraising Into Your Catholic Faith – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser
Quotes Suitable for Framing: John Harington – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
On the Lowly, Yet Vital, Importance of Chastity, Regarding: Bishop Robert McElroy – Matthew Minerd Ph.D., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Why Catholicism? An Interview with Brandon Vogt (Podcast) – Catholic Exchange
Video: More than 1,000 Catholics Join Rosary Crusade through London – Catholic Herald
Should Catholics Go to Reformation Events? – Matt Nelson, Catholic Answers Magazine
Our Lady of Gietrzwald: Poland’s Only Approved Marian Appearance – Aleteia
Buckfast Abbey Still Operating Since A.D. 1018 – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Quæritur: What is a “Privileged Altar”? – Fr. Z’s Blog
Newman on the Suspense of the Functions of the Magisterium – P.J. Smith, Semiduplex
The Benefits of Secularism Revealed – Bill Donohue, Catholic League
