How the Eucharist Helps the Lonely & Desperate, Would Jesus Recognize Catholic Worship and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
How the Eucharist Helps the Lonely & the Desperate - Eve Tushnet, The Catholic Herald+++
Habemus Popequake: Stunning Twin Shot, Francis Flips Mexico & Paris – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia+++
Would Jesus Recognize Catholic Worship? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
We Know What Happens When Liturgy is “Progressively” Abandoned – David Warren, Essays in Idleness
God Knows His Plans For Us But How Do We? – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
Eric Metaxas Show: My Rock-Journalism, Conversion & Part II – Dawn Eden Goldstein, The Dawn Patrol
Another Reason for Millennial Women to Shun the Pill – Carolyn Moynihan, Mercatornet
GoodFacts v. RealFacts – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The Heretical Pope Fallacy – Emmett O’Regan, Vatican Insider via La Stampa
Time is Not on Europe’s Side – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Fr. O’Connor: Absolution for Absolute Evil – Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand
Contemplating Mysteries in the Face of Our Lady of Guadalupe – Fr. Z’s Blog
It Isn’t Prejudiced to Recognise We Don’t All Worship Same God – Francis Phillips, The Catholic Herald
A God-Bathed World – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine
Must View Video; Fr. Gerald Murray & Professor Robert Royal Comment – Fr. Z’s Blog
Path of Holy Family’s Exile in Egypt to Become World Heritage Site – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
