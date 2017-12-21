How the Eucharist Helps the Lonely & the Desperate - Eve Tushnet, The Catholic Herald+++

Habemus Popequake: Stunning Twin Shot, Francis Flips Mexico & Paris – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia+++

Would Jesus Recognize Catholic Worship? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

We Know What Happens When Liturgy is “Progressively” Abandoned – David Warren, Essays in Idleness

God Knows His Plans For Us But How Do We? – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

Eric Metaxas Show: My Rock-Journalism, Conversion & Part II – Dawn Eden Goldstein, The Dawn Patrol

Another Reason for Millennial Women to Shun the Pill – Carolyn Moynihan, Mercatornet

GoodFacts v. RealFacts – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

The Heretical Pope Fallacy – Emmett O’Regan, Vatican Insider via La Stampa

Time is Not on Europe’s Side – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Fr. O’Connor: Absolution for Absolute Evil – Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand

Contemplating Mysteries in the Face of Our Lady of Guadalupe – Fr. Z’s Blog

It Isn’t Prejudiced to Recognise We Don’t All Worship Same God – Francis Phillips, The Catholic Herald

A God-Bathed World – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine

Must View Video; Fr. Gerald Murray & Professor Robert Royal Comment – Fr. Z’s Blog

Path of Holy Family’s Exile in Egypt to Become World Heritage Site – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.