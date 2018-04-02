Eucharistic Adoration (Credit: Catholic Exchange)
How Faustina Can Help Us Adore the Blessed Sacrament, An Unknown Arts and Crafts Architect and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
How St. Faustina Can Help Us Adore the Blessed Sacrament - Fr. Edward Looney, Catholic Exchange
John Coates-Carter: A Little Known Arts & Crafts Architect – Allan Barton, Liturgical Arts Journal
9 Priests You Need to Follow on Twitter – Theresa Williams, epicPew
Politician’s Wife Healed of Cancer – Credits Our Lady of Guadalupe – Jean E. Seah, Ignitum Today
A Journey From Selfishness to Selflessness – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
Requiescat In Pace: Arnaud Beltrame – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Ever Wonder How Medieval Monks Made Illuminated Manuscripts? – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia
Heaven on Earth: The Liturgical Theology of Pope Benedict XVI – Marcus Benedict Peter, Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Etched in Glass & Stone: The Childhood of Christopher Dawson – Bradley J. Birzer Ph.D.
Frassati, Gonzaga, & the True Nature of Rebellion – Cameron Edman, Catholic Stand
Christians Must Rise Up & Defend Children with Down Syndrome – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
Rene Girard, Sacred Violence & the Mass – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
On Day One, The “Build” Began – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
Modesty: How Women Can Regain Control in a Sex-Obsessed Culture – Fr. David Nix, Courageous Priest
Thoughts on Converting the Young; FOCUS, Not So Much – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
Burning Men: a Movie Review of “Paul, Apostle of Christ” – Brad Miner, The Catholic Thing
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments