How St. Faustina Can Help Us Adore the Blessed Sacrament - Fr. Edward Looney, Catholic Exchange

John Coates-Carter: A Little Known Arts & Crafts Architect – Allan Barton, Liturgical Arts Journal

9 Priests You Need to Follow on Twitter – Theresa Williams, epicPew

Politician’s Wife Healed of Cancer – Credits Our Lady of Guadalupe – Jean E. Seah, Ignitum Today

A Journey From Selfishness to Selflessness – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

Requiescat In Pace: Arnaud Beltrame – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Ever Wonder How Medieval Monks Made Illuminated Manuscripts? – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia

Heaven on Earth: The Liturgical Theology of Pope Benedict XVI – Marcus Benedict Peter, Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Etched in Glass & Stone: The Childhood of Christopher Dawson – Bradley J. Birzer Ph.D.

Frassati, Gonzaga, & the True Nature of Rebellion – Cameron Edman, Catholic Stand

Christians Must Rise Up & Defend Children with Down Syndrome –  Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts

Rene Girard, Sacred Violence & the Mass – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

On Day One, The “Build” Began – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

Modesty: How Women Can Regain Control in a Sex-Obsessed Culture – Fr. David Nix, Courageous Priest

Thoughts on Converting the Young; FOCUS, Not So Much – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic

Burning Men: a Movie Review of “Paul, Apostle of Christ” – Brad Miner, The Catholic Thing

  For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .