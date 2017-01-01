Click on The Light of Faith: How I Was Converted by Two College Classmates I Never Knew link to read more.
Blogs | Feb. 16, 2017
How I Was Converted by College Classmates I Never Knew, The Sacred English Form of Mass, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Light of Faith: How I Was Converted by Two College Classmates I Never Knew – Vicki Burbach, Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Sacred English Form of the Roman Rite – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
The Liturgical Creeps – Eamonn Clark, Christian Renaissance Movement
Our Dying (Secular and Catholic) Universities – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
A Plan for Studying the Bible – Cristina Montes, Ignitum Today
Here’s Where Your Favorite Disney Princesses and Princes Fit in at Franciscan University – Theresa Williams, epicPew
Reflections on Righteous in the First Letter of John – Paul Kniaz, Catholic Stand
Hope For Catholic Healthcare – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism
An Apology – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The Story of Salvation; The Importance of Old Testament – Charles Johnston, Now That I’m Catholic
Quæritur: Can the Novus Ordo be “Ad Orientem”, in Latin, with Deacons? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Can We Be Superheroes? – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand
