The Light of Faith: How I Was Converted by Two College Classmates I Never Knew – Vicki Burbach, Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Sacred English Form of the Roman Rite – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

The Liturgical Creeps – Eamonn Clark, Christian Renaissance Movement

Our Dying (Secular and Catholic) Universities – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

A Plan for Studying the Bible – Cristina Montes, Ignitum Today

Here’s Where Your Favorite Disney Princesses and Princes Fit in at Franciscan University – Theresa Williams, epicPew

Reflections on Righteous in the First Letter of John – Paul Kniaz, Catholic Stand

Hope For Catholic Healthcare – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism

An Apology – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

The Story of Salvation; The Importance of Old Testament – Charles Johnston, Now That I’m Catholic

Quæritur: Can the Novus Ordo be “Ad Orientem”, in Latin, with Deacons? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Can We Be Superheroes? – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

 Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.