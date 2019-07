Mary & Joseph Wedding by Jean-Baptiste Wicar, Public domain, Wikimedia Commons, via ChurchPOP

How Did St. Joseph Meet Our Blessed Mother, The Transgender Experience, China, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

How Can We Ignore The Dire Statistics Surrounding The Transgender Experience? – Job Berendsen at Mercatornet +1

How Did St. Joseph Meet Our Blessed Mother? Here’s The Answer, According to Tradition – ChurchPOP +1

Communist China: Indoctrination Classes For Disobedient Catholic Clergy – Yang Xiangwen at Bitter Winter

To Boycott Or Not To Boycott – Todd Aglialoro at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Mendacity of Public Officials – Fr. George W. Rutler, S.T.D., at Crisis Magazine

Who Are Sri Lanka’s Christians? - Mathew Schmalz at Mercatornet

Restore Notre-Dame as the Spiritual Center of Paris - Joseph & Marie Meaney at Crisis Magazine

What Does The Word “Priest” Mean & Where Is It In The Bible? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Tragic Hope Of The Flames Of Notre-Dame Cathedral - Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Are You Being Called To Be A Priest? – Jeffrey Bruno at Aleteia

The Politicization Of The European Church – Thomas D. Williams at First Things

Big Tech’s Big Problems & A Conversation With The Pinterest Whistleblower – The Federalist

