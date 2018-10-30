How Could You Vigano, Restoring Christian Culture, Catholic Origins of Trick-Or-Treating, and More!
How Could You, Archbishop Vigano? - Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture+++
Restoring Christian Culture; Dr. Anthony Esolen Interview – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand
The Catholic Origins of Trick-Or-Treating – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Are We Ready for the End of Roe v. Wade? – ChurchPOP++
What Does the Word “Halloween” Mean? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
In Pakistan, It Takes Courage to be a Christian – Michael Cook, Mercatornet
What is a “Black Mass”? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
The Roots of Modernism – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
The Honest Apostasy of Melinda Selmys & Damon Linker – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
Amid Controversy, Ave Maria University President Will Step Down in 2020 – Kate Peterson, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Bishop Lopes at the Canadian Bishops’ Conference – Deborah Gyapong, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society
Continuous Daily Updates on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit
Some Liturgical Effects of Blessed John Henry Newman – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Cardinal Cormac & Kieran Conry – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment++
Domne Eafe’s Deer – A Clerk of Oxford
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.