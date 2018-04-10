How Can a God of Love Send People to Hell? – Marcellino D’Ambrosio Ph.D., Integrated Catholic Life™

A Painful & Necessary Book Explores the Pain Felt by Children of Divorce – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

Outbreak: the Explosion of Transgender Teens – Lisa Marchiano, Mercatornet

VSED: A New Form of Assisted Suicide – Richard Becker, Crisis Magazine

3D Printing Could Change Sonograms & the Pro-Life Movement – Chloe Langr, epicPew

The Two Steps Jesus Took Before He Fundraised – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Do Catholics Have “Three Ending Points”? – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

General “Black Jack” Pershing Speaks! – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

 What Faith & Science Have in Common – Brian Holdsworth, uCatholic

The 10 Most Important Marian Feasts You Should Add to Your Calendar – ChurchPop

One of Germany’s Oldest Dioceses to Reduce Parishes by 80% – Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic Herald

A Template for a Liturgically-Oriented Catholic Education for Children – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement

How Protecting Wildlife Can Help Us Appreciate Our Higher Laws – Allison Low, Catholic Stand

Vatican Congregation Publishing Document on ‘Gender Theory’ – Aleteia

Peter Hünermann’s Errors about Marriage & Their Influence Today – Fr. Z’s Blog

For Both Church & State, Appeasement is a Bad Idea – Garnett Genius, The Catholic World Report

