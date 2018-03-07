How a Parish Eucharistic Group Helped Revive a Church – Fr. Alan Robinson, Catholic Herald

Ancient Altar in Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre Found Hiding in Plain Sight – Joan Lewis, Joan's Rome

Is the Story of Adam & Eve a Myth? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Divine Roots of American Democracy – Edouardo Belaga Ph.D., Catholic Stand

A Young Nun Searches for Orders that Wear Habits – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement

French Bishop Proclaims 70th Healing in Lourdes a Miracle – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

How to Fundraise with Facebook – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Requiescat in Pace: Billy Graham – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

5 Moms Speak on the Future of Homeschooling – Mary Ellen Barrett, Seton Magazine

For Lent: “Thou Mastering Me God!” – Fr. Robert P. Imbelli, The Catholic Thing

3 Problems with Protestant Doctrine of Sola Scriptura, In One Infographic - ChurchPop+++

The Healing Power of Tears – Richard Decker, Catholic Exchange

Catholic School Opens in Renovated Kmart – Chloe Langr, epicPew

Catholicism is Love – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand

Peggy Noonan Calls for a Revival of the Gentleman – J. Douglas Johnson, Crisis Magazine

On Cardinal Cupich’s Problematic, Convenient Conscience – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report

