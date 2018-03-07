Tabernacle at Corpus Christi Maiden Lane (Credit: Screengrab via Catholic Herald)
How a Parish Eucharistic Group Helped Revive a Church, Ancient Altar Found, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
How a Parish Eucharistic Group Helped Revive a Church – Fr. Alan Robinson, Catholic Herald
Ancient Altar in Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre Found Hiding in Plain Sight – Joan Lewis, Joan's Rome
Is the Story of Adam & Eve a Myth? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Divine Roots of American Democracy – Edouardo Belaga Ph.D., Catholic Stand
A Young Nun Searches for Orders that Wear Habits – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
French Bishop Proclaims 70th Healing in Lourdes a Miracle – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
How to Fundraise with Facebook – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Requiescat in Pace: Billy Graham – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
5 Moms Speak on the Future of Homeschooling – Mary Ellen Barrett, Seton Magazine
For Lent: “Thou Mastering Me God!” – Fr. Robert P. Imbelli, The Catholic Thing
3 Problems with Protestant Doctrine of Sola Scriptura, In One Infographic - ChurchPop+++
The Healing Power of Tears – Richard Decker, Catholic Exchange
Catholic School Opens in Renovated Kmart – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Catholicism is Love – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand
Peggy Noonan Calls for a Revival of the Gentleman – J. Douglas Johnson, Crisis Magazine
On Cardinal Cupich’s Problematic, Convenient Conscience – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report
