Blogs | Mar. 25, 2017

Homo-Homophobia; Holy-wood; Strangers in a Strange Land, by Bishop James Conley; and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Homo-Homophobia - Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine

Holy-wood: How One Priest Supports Truth, Beauty and Goodness in Film – Michael Wahle of Angelus News via the Catholic News Agency

Strangers in a Strange Land, by Bishop James Conley – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism

The Iron-Fisted Tyranny of Political Correctness – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine

Cardinals Who are Not Bishops and a Short History on Cardinals – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.

4 Classic Films about the Shroud of Turin Available in One DVD – Justin McClain, epicPew

Authentic Prayer: Battling Distractions – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

Make Church Great Again! “Free Our Churches From the Ugly and Stupid” - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Papua New Guinea: Big Challenges Face World’s Most Isolated Catholics – Ray Cavanaugh, The Catholic World Report

Critics of Church Demolitions in Sudan Pressured to Keep Silent – Catholic News Agency

New Marie Stopes Scandal Reflects What Britain’s Abortion Industry has Become – Peter D. Williams, Catholic Herald

Bishops Criticise ‘Intolerant’ MP Who Seeks End to Catholic Education – Catholic Herald

Soften Our Hearts of Stone and Help Us Repent – Paul Oakes, Catholic Stand

The Keys to the Vatican’s Masterpieces – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

