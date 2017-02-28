Click on Homo-Homophobia link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 25, 2017
Homo-Homophobia; Holy-wood; Strangers in a Strange Land, by Bishop James Conley; and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Homo-Homophobia - Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
Holy-wood: How One Priest Supports Truth, Beauty and Goodness in Film – Michael Wahle of Angelus News via the Catholic News Agency
Strangers in a Strange Land, by Bishop James Conley – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism
The Iron-Fisted Tyranny of Political Correctness – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
Cardinals Who are Not Bishops and a Short History on Cardinals – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
4 Classic Films about the Shroud of Turin Available in One DVD – Justin McClain, epicPew
Authentic Prayer: Battling Distractions – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
Make Church Great Again! “Free Our Churches From the Ugly and Stupid” - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Papua New Guinea: Big Challenges Face World’s Most Isolated Catholics – Ray Cavanaugh, The Catholic World Report
Critics of Church Demolitions in Sudan Pressured to Keep Silent – Catholic News Agency
New Marie Stopes Scandal Reflects What Britain’s Abortion Industry has Become – Peter D. Williams, Catholic Herald
Bishops Criticise ‘Intolerant’ MP Who Seeks End to Catholic Education – Catholic Herald
Soften Our Hearts of Stone and Help Us Repent – Paul Oakes, Catholic Stand
The Keys to the Vatican’s Masterpieces – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
