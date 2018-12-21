Holding Hands at Mass - Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith+++

The Bible Was the First Ever Printed Book – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

Catholic Apologetics: A How-To Guide To Defending The Faith – Will Wright, Catholic Links

Have Sight, Your Faith Has Saved You; Cooperating with the Grace of Revelation – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand

Continuity or Rupture: Consilium’s (Ab)use of the Constitution on the Liturgy – Matthew Hazell, New Liturgical Movement

Catherine of Siena, Pious Paladin for Today’s Current Clergy Corruption – Matt Chicoine, Catholic Stand

No, Legislatures Cannot Abolish Marriage – Adam J. MacLeod J.D., Public Discourse

How Studying Islam can Deepen & Strengthen Your Christian Faith – Derya M. Little, The Catholic World

New Tests Allow “Screening” of Low-IQ Babies – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider L.C., Through Catholic Lenses

The Dangerous Effects of Surrogacy: How Big Fertility Exploits Poor Women – K. Blaine, Mercatornet

Underground Catholic Churches Closed in Fuzhou Archdiocese - Lin Yijiang, Bitter Winter

The End of Identity: Charles Williams, Sex Robots, & Hell – Jane Clark Scharl, Crisis Magazine

“And Do Not Abandon Us To Temptation”, A Critical Commentary – Sandro Magister, Settimo Cielo

Bishop Robert Vasa of Santa Rosa: “I Gave No Desire to Cover Up Anything” – California Catholic Daily

Clericalism & the Summer of Shame – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky, Catholic Culture

The Archdiocese of San Francisco Spent $87.2 Million on Sex-Abuse Settlements – California Catholic Daily

