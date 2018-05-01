Historial Evidence of Jesus from Non-Christian Sources, Do Catholics Worship Idols, and More Links!
Here’s the Historical Evidence from Non-Christian Sources that Jesus Lived & Died - Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia+++
Do Catholics Worship Idols? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
What Makes Jesus Different from Other Religious “Founders?” – Sean Mitchell, Catholic Exchange
Giving God a Blank Check as a Vocation – Paul Kniaz, Catholic Stand
Why Do We Need Religion in a Globalized World? – Miriam Diez Bosch, Aleteia
The Obedience of Mary vs. Eve’s Disobedience – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand
2018 Spring Trends You Already Own (Without Even Knowing!) – Meghan Ashley
Islam, Immigration, & the Decaying Christian West – Derya Little, Crisis Magazine
How (& How Not) to Read Gaudete et Exsultate – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew
The Deficits of the iPhone Generation – Christopher O. Tollefsen Ph.D., Mercatornet
Mother Teresa and the Art of the Ask – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Big Catholic Showdown? Liberalism vs. Integralism at Harvard – Nathaniel Peters Ph.D.
The Ends of Contemporary Gnostic Thinking - Fr. Carmen Mele O.P., Homiletic & Pastoral Review+++
Casting Aspersions – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
This is How the Vatican Should Deal with China – David Mulroney, Catholic Herald
A Vulnerable Church Can Not Afford to Forget Its Enemies – Bob Sullivan J.D., Crisis Magazine
Ambrosian Chants for Eastertide – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
An Ambiguous Exhortation – Dan Hitchens, First Things
Let Kids Be Kids! – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
3 Surprisingly Simple Steps to Finish the School Year Strong – Kara Milinovich, Seton Magazine
