Here Is Why I’m Not Worried about the Pope Answering the Dubia, Cats at Christmas, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Here’s Why I’m Not Worried about the Pope Answering the Dubia - Paolo Gambi, Catholic Herald+++
Cats at Christmas – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Vicar of Aleppo: The Gift of Christmas for the Future of Syrian Christians – AsiaNews.it
How Irish Monks of ‘Star Wars Island’ Saved England – Ed West, The Catholic Herald
Christmas and the Wonder of Children – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand
The Wexford Carol – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
Keynote Speeches: Rome Catholic Fundraising Conference 2017 – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Have Yourself a Very Subversive Christmas - Michael Pakaluk, The Catholic Thing+++
New London ‘Bishop’, Anglo-Catholics Draw Another Line in the Sand – Msgr. Barnes, Antique Richborough
When We See the Light of the Lord – Fr. Hugh Barbour O. Præm., Catholic Answers Magazine
Christmas: The Light in the Darkness – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange
Huge News about Cardinal Maradiaga of Honduras, Vast Amounts of Money – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Word Became Flesh: Reflection on the Incarnation – Alaine DeSantis, Catholic Stand
In Defense of Santa Claus – Nathan Stone, Crisis Magazine
What Would Hilaire Belloc Think of the Reformation ‘Celebrations’ – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Were Jesus, Mary & Joseph ‘Palestinian Refugees’? – John Zmirak Ph.D., The Stream
