Here’s Why I’m Not Worried about the Pope Answering the Dubia - Paolo Gambi, Catholic Herald+++

Cats at Christmas – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Vicar of Aleppo: The Gift of Christmas for the Future of Syrian Christians – AsiaNews.it

How Irish Monks of ‘Star Wars Island’ Saved England – Ed West, The Catholic Herald

Christmas and the Wonder of Children – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand

The Wexford Carol – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic

Keynote Speeches: Rome Catholic Fundraising Conference 2017 – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Have Yourself a Very Subversive Christmas - Michael Pakaluk, The Catholic Thing+++

New London ‘Bishop’, Anglo-Catholics Draw Another Line in the Sand – Msgr. Barnes, Antique Richborough

When We See the Light of the Lord – Fr. Hugh Barbour O. Præm., Catholic Answers Magazine

Christmas: The Light in the Darkness – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange

Huge News about Cardinal Maradiaga of Honduras, Vast Amounts of Money – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Word Became Flesh: Reflection on the Incarnation – Alaine DeSantis, Catholic Stand

In Defense of Santa Claus – Nathan Stone, Crisis Magazine

What Would Hilaire Belloc Think of the Reformation ‘Celebrations’ – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Were Jesus, Mary & Joseph ‘Palestinian Refugees’? – John Zmirak Ph.D., The Stream

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.