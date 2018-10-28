Hell Is Real, Stop Pretending It Isn’t; What is Spiritual Gluttony?; and More Great Links!
Hell Is Real, Stop Pretending It Isn’t - Tim Bennett, Those Catholic Men+++
Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast
What is Spiritual Gluttony? – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction++
Saint Augustine’s “Confessions”: An Introduction – Joseph Pearce+
Practical Steps to Love Jesus More Deeply – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™
Do Church Fathers Teach the Eucharist is a Symbol & Not the Real Presence? – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith
Unanswered Prayers? – Brother Bartholomew Calvano O.P., Dominicana
Various Forms of the Apostolate – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
You’re Never Too Holy to Fall – Sean Mitchell, Those Catholic Men
Humility Allows You to See All That God Has Given You – Fr. Philip Dion, Catholic Exchange
Key to Discernment: Realizing Beauty of Eucharistic Devotion & Seminary – Mike Bovino, ChurchPOP
What’s It Like to have a Saint in the Family? – Sister Bernadette Mary Reis F.S.P., Vatican News
Some Noble Gothic Revival Vestments – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Of God & Mammoths – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine
Out of Persecution Rise the Greatest Saints – Georgette Bechara, uCatholic
The Mystery of Redemption in Work – Stefan Cardinal Wyszynski, Catholic Exchange
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.