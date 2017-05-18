Healing Through the Blessed Sacrament – Wendy McMahan, Catholic Stand

Want Catholic Children? Teach Them the Natural Law! – Leila Miller, Catholic Answers Magazine

More Concerning the Alleged “Commission” to Reinterpret ‘Humanae Vitæ’ – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Despair of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand

More on Fr. James Martin’s Wickedly Stupid Remark – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Elder Abuse is a Clear and Present Danger in the Euthanasia Debate – Paul Russell, Mercatornet

Temperance and Our Addiction Crisis – Russell Shaw, Catholic Exchange

What Lessons Do Aquinas’s Sermons Hold For Modern Preachers? – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Superior General of the Heralds of the Gospel Resigns Amid Vatican Investigation – Rome Reports

How to Raise 1 Billion Dollars for Catholic Charities - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Archdiocese of New York Parish Plans Gay Pride Mass at Stonewall – Joseph Sciambra, Joseph Sciambra's Blog

Community: The Gift of Witness – Jessica Archuleta, Catholic Exchange

A Priest Answers 27 Questions You Never Thought to Ask; Podcast – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

5 of the Most Remarkable Incorrupt Saints – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Some Basics on the Beatitudes – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Islam and the Church – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

The Principle of Solidarity and U.S. Healthcare: A Closer Look – Charles J. Gernazian J.D., Catholic Lane

It Doesn’t Matter, They’re Christian—Coptic Orthodox Church’s New Martyrs – Brooke Gregory, epicPew

Volunteering for Vacation Bible School? Here’s a Catechist’s Prayer – Fr. Javier Leoz, Aleteia

A Difference Among Faiths Over Slavery: Islamic vs. Christian Views – Robert Spencer, The Catholic Thing

