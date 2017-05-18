Click on the Healing Through the Blessed Sacrament link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 20, 2017
Healing Through the Eucharist; Want Catholic Children? Teach Them Natural Law; and Many More Links!
Healing Through the Blessed Sacrament – Wendy McMahan, Catholic Stand
Want Catholic Children? Teach Them the Natural Law! – Leila Miller, Catholic Answers Magazine
More Concerning the Alleged “Commission” to Reinterpret ‘Humanae Vitæ’ – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Despair of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand
More on Fr. James Martin’s Wickedly Stupid Remark – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Elder Abuse is a Clear and Present Danger in the Euthanasia Debate – Paul Russell, Mercatornet
Temperance and Our Addiction Crisis – Russell Shaw, Catholic Exchange
What Lessons Do Aquinas’s Sermons Hold For Modern Preachers? – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Superior General of the Heralds of the Gospel Resigns Amid Vatican Investigation – Rome Reports
How to Raise 1 Billion Dollars for Catholic Charities - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Archdiocese of New York Parish Plans Gay Pride Mass at Stonewall – Joseph Sciambra, Joseph Sciambra's Blog
Community: The Gift of Witness – Jessica Archuleta, Catholic Exchange
A Priest Answers 27 Questions You Never Thought to Ask; Podcast – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
5 of the Most Remarkable Incorrupt Saints – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Some Basics on the Beatitudes – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Islam and the Church – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The Principle of Solidarity and U.S. Healthcare: A Closer Look – Charles J. Gernazian J.D., Catholic Lane
It Doesn’t Matter, They’re Christian—Coptic Orthodox Church’s New Martyrs – Brooke Gregory, epicPew
Volunteering for Vacation Bible School? Here’s a Catechist’s Prayer – Fr. Javier Leoz, Aleteia
A Difference Among Faiths Over Slavery: Islamic vs. Christian Views – Robert Spencer, The Catholic Thing
