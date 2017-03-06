Click on He Used to Spit on Those Going to Mass, Now He’s a Priest link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 21, 2017
He Used to Spit on Those Going to Mass, Now He’s a Priest; True Love and Suffering, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
He Used to Spit on Those Going to Mass, Now He’s a Priest – Blanca Ruiz, Catholic News Agency
True Love Says ‘I Will Suffer For You and I Will Suffer With You’ – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand
Hope in the Battle Against Euthanasia – John Paul Meenan, Crisis Magazine
Catholic Pharmacists could be Forced to Dispense Morning-After Pill, Warn Bishops – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
Exposing the Hypocrisy in the Transgender Movement – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
Global Persecution of Christians Rising; Here’s 7 Groups Raising Awareness – Justin McClain, epicPew
Cardinal Wuerl Goes Off – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
The Disruptive Church Now Has a Spokesman – Fr. Mark Pilon Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
New Must-Read Book for Catholic Moms – Patrice Fagnant-MacArthur, Catholic Lane
Quæritur: “Disposing” of the Eucharist and the Sacrarium – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Why Catholic Teaching on Marriage Matters for Society – Andrea Gagliarducci, Catholic News Agency
Balance of Extremes – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today
Your Biggest Barrier to Fundraising Success – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
A Devotional: You Know When I Sit and When I Stand – Sister Christina M. Neumann, Catholic Stand
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments